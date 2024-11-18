Centre gives finishing touches to key rail line projects linked to ports in southern states

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Centre’s Network Planning Group (NPG) which met on Monday evaluated major railway infrastructure projects including the 185 km Ballari - Chikjajur Doubling project which aims to connect Ballari, Chitradurga, and Anantapur districts, facilitating the movement of iron ore, coal, cement, and food grains.

An official statement said that the 4th line is expected to support industrial hubs like Jindal Steel, which is planning to expand production to 24 MTPA while addressing freight demands linked to southern ports.

The project is anticipated to alleviate line saturation, improve efficiency in freight movement and enhance rail capacity.

By connecting remote areas to national infrastructure, the project is likely to promote socio-economic growth and attract investments in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. It is also expected to create employment during construction and operation, lower transportation costs for industries, and strengthen integration within India’s multimodal logistics network.

The NPG meeting chaired by Additional Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur, also evaluated the 147 km Hosur - Omalur rail line doubling project which aims to connect the agro-industrial region of Hosur with the commercial hub of Salem in Tamil Nadu was also taken up at the meeting.

The route is expected to support critical sectors such as cement manufacturing, agro-processing, and automobile logistics while maintaining strong linkages to Bangalore’s electronics and IT corridor.

By enhancing multimodal connectivity, the project is likely to link industrial hubs like the Salem Steel Plant, TNPL, and surrounding SEZs with Bangalore and Salem airports. It is anticipated to address capacity constraints, improve freight efficiency, support tourism, and foster broader regional economic integration.

Besides, the 173.18 km Secunderabad - Wadi Quadrupling project which aims to construct 3rd and 4th lines between Secunderabad and Wadi, a critical freight and passenger corridor in South Central India was evaluated at the NPG meeting.

The project expects to serve industrial hubs such as Tandur (cement), Sedam, and Nagulapalli (steel), facilitating the movement of coal, cement, and food grains. With current utilisation exceeding 114 per cent, the project is anticipated to alleviate congestion, enhance reliability, and support freight growth for industries across Telangana and Karnataka.

By improving connectivity to major ports and urban centres, the quadrupling is likely to reduce transit delays and accommodate future traffic demands. By easing pressure on existing infrastructure, the project aligns with PM GatiShakti principles, potentially fostering regional economic growth, enhancing passenger convenience, and supporting socio-economic development

