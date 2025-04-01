Centre cracks down on Rs 206.6 crore worth substandard imports of goods

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The government on Tuesday said that a total of 206 cases against import of substandard goods, valued at Rs 206.62 crore, have been booked in FY25 (till February) by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs field formations under Customs Act, 1962.

The Centre has implemented various measures to curb the import of substandard goods in Indian markets and protect the domestic industry.

To protect the domestic industry from the adverse impact of cheaper imports, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an attached office of Department of Commerce, conducts various investigations (anti-dumping/safeguard (quantitative restrictions)/ countervailing) under the Customs Tariff Act, 1975 and the rules made thereunder on the basis of duly substantiated petition filed by the domestic industry, said Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The authority at DGTR examines applications filed by the domestic industry and evaluates responses received from importers, exporters and other interested parties in accordance with the provisions of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

Based on this examination, the DGTR submits its recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for final consideration.

According to the minister, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs field formations under CBIC keep constant vigil to check import of substandard goods into India.

On the detection of such cases, action is taken in accordance with Customs Act, 1962 & other Allied Acts.

Further, the Indian Customs Risk Management System (RMS) implements the policies of risk-based selective examination and testing based on the selectivity criteria of the respective regulatory agency, thereby thwarting the attempts of import of substandard goods.

“Further, Section 25 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulations, 2017 regulates the import of food articles into the country. The clearance or No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the FSSAI is subject to scrutiny of documents, visual inspection, sampling and testing, in order to determine whether or not they conform to the safety and quality standards,” informed Prasada.

