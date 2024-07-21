Centre convenes all-party meet today ahead of Budget Session

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Sunday ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The Budget Session will commence on Monday (July 22) and will conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget in Parliament on July 23.

It will be the first Budget of the Modi government in its third term.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has said in a press release that Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both Houses of Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The all-party meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

"The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 22nd July 2024 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on 12th August 2024," mentioned the release.

During the meeting, the government will seek cooperation from all political parties to ensure the smooth functioning of both the Houses of Parliament.

The government is also all set to introduce five Bills during the session. These include the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 which is aimed at facilitating a legal way of replacing the British-era Aircraft Act of 1934 to ensure provisions for ease of doing business in India’s civil aviation sector.

Other Bills are -- The Disaster Management (Amendment) Law Bill and the Boilers Bill, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill.

The Budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will also be presented during the session.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.