Centre clears appointment of two additional judges in Chhattisgarh HC

New Delhi, Aug12 (IANS) Acting swiftly on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on Monday cleared the appointment of two additional judges in Chhattisgarh High Court.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President Droupadi Murmu, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud, was pleased to appoint advocates Bibhu Datta Guru and Amitendra Kishore Prasad as additional judges of Chhattisgarh HC.

On July 30, the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by CJI Chandrachud, recommended the appointment of the two advocates as judges of Chhattisgarh High Court.

Earlier in February, the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh HC, in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had forwarded the recommendation for the appointment of advocates: Bibhu Datta Guru and Amitendra Kishore Prasad.

The SC Collegium said that views were sought of an apex court judge conversant with the affairs of the Chhattisgarh High Court to ascertain the fitness and suitability of the candidates. However, the sole consultee-judge has recused from offering his views in light of the fact that one of the recommended candidates on the list is related to him.

The statement uploaded on the website of the apex court said that the SC Collegium perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against the candidates and after scrutinising and evaluating the material placed on record, found them fit and suitable for appointment.

Advocate Bibhu Datta Guru has appeared in a number of cases, as reflected in 54 reported judgments; and advocate A. K. Prasad has extensive practice which is reflected in 110 reported judgments.

