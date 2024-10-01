Centre approves 25 crore to flood-hit Tripura

Agartala, Oct 1 (IANS) The Centre has approved the release of Rs 25 crore to the flood-affected Tripura from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), officials said here on Tuesday.

The Tripura government demanded around Rs 15,000 after the unprecedented flood and landslides triggered by record quantities of rainfall in August damaged a huge number of public and private properties, infrastructures and crops.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for providing financial assistance to the flood-affected state.

Saha also informed that the state has received an additional Rs 25 crore from the NDRF and assured that there would be no lapses in the distribution of aid and restoration efforts.

"The second Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited all the flood-affected areas. They are satisfied with the progress. Earlier, we received Rs 40 crore in advance. I want to thank the Prime Minister and Home Minister for their continued support. The flood damage was extensive, and we have also allocated aid from our state budget," said Saha.

He added that he is personally overseeing the relief efforts to ensure there are no gaps in relief distribution and restoration.

"At least 39 people lost their lives due to the flood, and we have announced financial aid. The Prime Minister has also announced support for the victims. We are doing everything possible to restore Tripura, and we will succeed," he added.

The northeastern state witnessed catastrophic floods for the first time in over three decades, killing at least 39 persons including women and children and affecting 17 lakh people.

A six-member IMCT, which visited the worst-hit Gomati, Sepahijala, Khowai, and South Tripura districts for four days last month and assessed the flood damage and losses, submitted their report to the Central government.

The state government recently announced Rs 564 crore special packages to cope with the disastrous floods from August 19-24 also damaged over 62,200 houses across the state.

The Tripura government has provided free ration at the rate of 10 kg per ration card for two months, as announced under the Chief Minister’s Relief package.

