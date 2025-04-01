Centre accelerates PM E-Drive scheme with more EV charging stations on the way

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Centre has received inputs from as many as 14 states for its stepped-up campaign under the PM E-Drive scheme, which aims to more than double the number of electric vehicle public charging stations to 72,300 along dense traffic highways and key cities to encourage the adoption of green vehicles.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has launched the scheme with an outlay of 10,900 crore out of which Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for setting up electric charging stations. The scheme has set a target of supporting over 28.8 lakh electric vehicles by the end of financial year 2026, a senior official said.

He confirmed that among the high traffic density points ports and airports were also being looked at as locations for setting up up charging stations.

Besides, the Ministry was holding discussions on optimal points to set up charging stations on highways, especially for e-buses. The target was to cater to over 14,000 e-buses as part of the drive to reduce pollution and global warming.

The scheme provides grants for the acquisition of electric buses, the establishment of a comprehensive network of charging stations, and the upgrading testing facilities of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI).

Within the city limits commercial vehicles such as e-3 wheelers were being accorded priority under the scheme with a target of 2.05 lakh such vehicles on the roads by the end of FY 2026.

The government aims to have EVs comprise 30 per cent of new private vehicle registrations by 2030, requiring a significant increase in EV charging infrastructure.

The scheme aims to address "range anxiety" among potential EV buyers by facilitating the development of a robust charging infrastructure, the official said.

Electric charging stations have already been set up on key highways, including the Delhi-Agra (Yamuna Expressway), Delhi-Jaipur (NH48), and Chennai-Trichy (NH179B) routes, with initiatives like the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) pilot project focusing on upgrading these highways.

The Ministry of Power has proposed 12 National Corridors for electrification, including the ones used in the NHEV pilot project.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.