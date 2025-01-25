Central govt employees get tips on self-less service

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Central government employees picked up tips on a citizen-centric approach to governance at an interactive event organised by the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, an official said on Saturday.

Focused on fostering a sense of service and accountability, the event named Rashtriya Karmyogi Jan Seva Programme sought to inspire, enlighten, and guide Central Government employees to approach governance as social service.

The ultimate message of the programme was: with ‘Seva-Bhav’, a sense of purpose, and love for the nation, employees can align personal and professional goals with the larger objectives of the ministry, fostering progress for citizens and the nation alike, said a statement.

The programme was organised as part of an initiative by the Government of India and the Capacity Building Commission, with Illumine Knowledge Resources (P) Ltd as the knowledge partner.

Under the guidance of Anju Rathi Rana, Additional Secretary, it served as a transformative experience, blending training, introspection, and motivation to enhance work culture and responsiveness to public needs.

The session began with an interactive survey on the Pedgog App, allowing participants to reflect on their perception of work. Through stories from the Ramayana, motivational anecdotes, and comparisons of Karmayogi and conventional approaches, participants explored how shifting perspectives can lead to greater positivity and productivity.

Structured into four modules of one-and-a-half hours each, the programme encouraged reflective discussions, teamwork, and collaborative problem-solving.

Officers were reminded of their inner potential and inspired to adopt a proactive approach, moving beyond a "job-done" mindset to one focused on solutions, responsibility, and a commitment to national progress, the statement said.

Participants shared insights on the benefits of a Karmayogi approach —developing an attitude of service with accountability and responsiveness. Suggestions were sought on implementing this mindset to meet both citizen needs and ministry objectives. The session emphasised behavioural change, time management, and a solution-oriented work ethic as keys to achieving impactful outcomes.

