Central forces to stay in Bengal for 10 more days: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, July 24 (IANS) The central armed forces personnel, who came to West Bengal amid the recently concluded panchayat polls, will remain in Kolkata for an additional 10 days, the Calcutta High Court informed on Monday.

After reviewing the post-poll situation in the state, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs sought an extension for the forces to remain and had also informed the division bench of the Calcutta High Court’s Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

While clearing the proposal on Monday afternoon, the bench said that additional personnel may be deployed in case of any further violence.

The forces were intially slated to remain till July 21.

BJP leader and Calcutta High Court counsel, Priyanka Tibrewal had originally made a plea for an extension.

Later, the Centre also agreed on extending the stay of the forces in the state.

On Monday, Tibrewal informed the court that additional 400 charges had been included in the affidavit filed.

She also presented at the court two women BJP candidates who were allegedly harassed physically for their decision to contest the polls.

The state advocate general, S.N. Mukhopadhyay said that all these complaints have been registered and FIRs were filed as well.

The Chief Justice has directed all the parties concerned to file all additional affidavits by Thursday.

