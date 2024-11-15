Center responds positively to Naidu's proposals for interlinking of rivers, revival of Singapore participation in Amaravathi

Amaravati, Nov 15 (IANS) The Centre on Friday responded positively to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's proposals for interlinking of the Godavari and the Pennar rivers, reviving Singapore's partnership in the construction of the capital city of Amaravathi and completing Polavaram project on a fast pace.

Naidu arrived in New Delhi and called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman and the External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, and made several appeals to them for which both the Union Ministers responded in a positive manner, said an official statement here.

Briefing media persons on the visit of the Chief Minister, the TDP MP Lavu Krishnadevarayalu said that the interlinking of the Godavari and the Pennar rivers is crucial for the development of the backward region of Rayalaseema and the combined Prakasam district for which the Centre has given the green signal. The Finance Minister agreed to extend all kinds of cooperation to the State in completing the project and also the Polavaram project, Krishnadevarayalu stated.

The TDP MP said that the Chief Minister made an appeal to the External Affairs Minister to revive the participation of Singapore in the development of Amaravati for which the Union Minister agreed. Both the Chief Minister and the Union Minister discussed at length the impact of the newly-elected administration in the United States on the economy of the country and also on the students visiting the US to pursue further studies.

Informing to the External Affairs Minister that Andhra Pradesh has now adopted 'Speed of Doing Business' in place of Ease of Doing Business, Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to Jaishankar to divert any kind of investments to Andhra Pradesh. "The Union Minister totally agreed with Mr Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister promised to welcome the investors in a friendly manner," the MP said.

Stating that Vijayawada city recently suffered huge damage due to heavy rains, the Chief Minister made an appeal to the Finance Minister to give a relaxation for one per cent of GST which will be a great relief to the State for which she gave her consent. The MP said that the Centre's response is very positive to the appeals of the Chief Minister.

