Censor Board clears Darshan, Kaali Venkat-starrer ‘House Mates’ for release with clean U certificate

Chennai, July 23 (IANS)The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Rajavel’s upcoming fantasy horror entertainer ‘House Mates’, featuring actors Darshan and Kaali Venkat in the lead, with a clean U certificate.

The film, which is being presented by actor Sivakarthikeyan, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on August 1 this year.

AGS Cinemas, which is distributing the film in Tamil Nadu, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It said, "Certified clean, crisp & full of fun! #HouseMates is censored with a clean U – no cuts, no mutes! Runtime: Two hours nine minutes. Catch this fun ride in theatres from August 1 #HousematesFromAug1"

The film's creative producer S P Shakthivel too confirmed the development. He wrote, "Clean "U" for Housemates."

The film, which is being produced by S Vijayaprakash, has been directed by Rajavel. Apart from Darshan, the film will also feature actor Kaali Venkat in a prominent role.

A source from the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the film was based on a fantasy idea that had been presented as a horror-comedy.

The source had disclosed that the film would be a proper family entertainer and that it would have an emotional idea as one its strengths. “We all miss someone whom we consider dear at some point in our lives. What if you got an opportunity to meet that person at a time you cherish the most? There is something on those lines in this film,“ the source had told IANS.

The film, apart from Darshan and Kaali Venkat, will also feature a host of actors including Arsha Baiju, Vinodhini, Dheena, Suresh and Abdool Lee among others.

Cinematography for the film is by M S Sathish, while music for the film has been scored by Rajesh Murugesan. The film has editing by Nishar Sharief and art direction by N K Rahul. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Dinesh Kasi and costumes are by Nandhini Nedumaran. Well known director S P Shakthivel is the creative producer of the film.

The source however clarifies that this film is not about time travel and promises the film will be a full-fledged entertainer.

