Celebrities including two Guvs cast their votes in Jharkhand, urge citizens to do their duty

Ranchi, Nov 13 (IANS) As voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections covering 43 seats began at 7 A.M. on Wednesday, several prominent figures, political leaders, and candidates were among the early voters at their respective booths, stressing upon the importance of fulfilling one’s duty.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, accompanied by his family, cast his vote in the East Jamshedpur area.

Addressing the media, he remarked, “Voting is a crucial part of our democratic process. Today, I have fulfilled my duty by voting with my family. I urge all the people of Jharkhand to exercise their right to vote and encourage those around them to do the same, thereby strengthening our democracy.”

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar voted at the Shri Krishna Administrative Service Institute in Ranchi. He appealed to the people to actively participate in the electoral process, saying, “It is the duty of every citizen to vote. You have seen how voters in Jammu and Kashmir came out in large numbers. Similarly, I hope the voters of Jharkhand will prioritise voting before anything else.”

Former Union Minister Arjun Munda exercised his franchise in Kharsawan, stating, “I have voted with the hope of steering the state towards a brighter future. I trust that the people of Kharsawan will also come forward to cast their votes.”

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh showed his inked finger after voting in Ranchi, encouraging citizens to vote.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth, former Assembly Speaker and BJP candidate C.P. Singh, and JMM candidate and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mahua Maji were among those who cast their votes early in the morning.

BJP candidate from Koderma, Dr Neera Yadav, voted at booth number 239 in Indarwa Jharitand along with her family.

The enthusiasm among voters is particularly high in rural and Maoist-affected areas, where long queues are being observed at polling stations, in contrast to urban regions.

In this first phase, 15,344 polling stations have been set up for 43 seats, where 1.37 crore voters will decide the fate of 683 candidates. The voter list includes 68.73 lakh male voters, 68.36 lakh female voters, and 303 third-gender voters. Notably, there are 6.51 lakh voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.