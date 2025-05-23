CCTV shocker: Political leader caught in obscene act on Delhi-Mumbai expressway; police register case

Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) A controversial video involving a “political leader” from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral, sparking widespread discussion. Captured by CCTV cameras installed along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the footage allegedly shows the leader in a “compromising situation” with a woman on the road outside a car and performing “obscene act”.

Following the video's rapid spread on social media, Bhanpura police station, Mandsaur district has taken suo motu cognizance, registering a case against the individual.

“We have registered a case against the person identified as Manohar Lal Dhakad and one other under sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita at Bhanpura (Mandsaur) police station after the video footage surfaced online. An investigation is underway, and the partner in the act will also be identified and face legal action,” Hemlata Kuril, additional superintendent of police, Garoth, Mandsaur, told IANS.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit has yet to issue a reaction.

Speaking to IANS, Yashpal Sisodiya, who is a BJP spokesperson, senior leader and former legislator from Mandsaur, told IANS: “It is a highly objectionable and shameful act on the part of the person identified as Manohar Lal Dhakad and the lady. Whether he is even a primary member of the party is unclear. Anyone can join the party by giving a missed call on a designated mobile number, but it is certain that he was never an office-bearer and is not one now. However, his wife is a member of the Mandsaur district panchayat.”

Sisodiya further stated: “Even if he is a member, our party will take immediate and stern action.”

Meanwhile the district president of BJP Rajesh Dixit has said Dhakad is not even primary member of the party.

The video, since it emerged, has garnered significant attention, with social media users debating its implications.

Concerns have arisen that any action against the leader could prompt his wife, a key BJP supporter in the district panchayat, to reconsider her political allegiance, potentially shifting the balance of power.

With nine BJP-backed members and eight Congress-supported representatives in the 17-member body, any change in political loyalty could have significant ramifications.

Reportedly, the Dhakad Mahasabha Yuva Sangh has denounced him with immediate effect. The accused leader belongs to the Dhakad (Kirar) community.

Sources suggest the BJP is carefully considering its options to mitigate any fallout before taking decisive action.

Reacting to the video, the Congress party criticised the BJP for sheltering such leaders, stating: “An impartial investigation is essential, as the partner in the video is reportedly a government teacher and may have been coerced or lured into the situation.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.