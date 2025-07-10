CBI's special branch to probe Sivaganga custodial death case

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) The custodial death of 27-year-old private security guard B Ajith Kumar in Tiruppuvanam, allegedly due to police torture, will now be probed by the Special Crime Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi.

Sources confirmed that the CBI headquarters has entrusted the case to its Special Crime Unit, which is also handling the infamous 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths of P Jayaraj and J Bennix.

The move comes after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the CBI to take over the probe and submit its final report by August 20.

The court also instructed the Tamil Nadu Police to fully cooperate with the central agency during the course of the investigation.

CBI officials from Delhi are expected to formally assume charge of the case soon by registering a fresh FIR, once they receive the report of the judicial inquiry conducted by the district judge.

"The registration of the case is currently in process," an official source said.

Ajith Kumar, a native of Tamil Nadu, died on June 29, allegedly after being subjected to brutal custodial torture by a special team of police personnel.

The assault reportedly took place during an interrogation based on an oral complaint related to the theft of jewels from a parked car near the Badrakali Amman Temple in Madapuram.

Following public outrage and legal intervention, the case was transferred to the CBI, and six police officers were arrested in connection with the incident.

The state government, in response to the High Court's direction, issued a Government Order (GO) to facilitate the transfer of the investigation to the central agency.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had directed the district judge to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident. The court's latest order reiterated the urgency of the matter and stressed that the CBI must submit its findings before the deadline.

The bench also reminded the state police to offer all necessary assistance to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation.

The Tiruppuvanam custodial death has reignited concerns over police brutality and custodial violence in Tamil Nadu, drawing parallels with the Sathankulam case that had sparked national and international condemnation.

