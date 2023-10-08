CBI’s raids meant to divert attention from Raj Bhavan agitation, says Trinamool

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) Parallel raid and search agitations by the CBI in multiple locations in West Bengal, including the residence of state minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim since Sunday morning, are attempts by BJP to divert attention from the sit-in-agitation of Trinamool Congress in front of the Raj Bhavan, the leadership of the state’s ruling party said.

While the CBI raids are in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-municipalities- job case in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee is leading a sit-in-demonstration in front of the Governor’s House in central Kolkata since Thursday evening. The party alleged negligence on part of the Centre in releasing central dues to the West Bengal government under various centrally- sponsored schemes like MGNREGA.

Although the raid and search operations started early Sunday morning at the residences of Firhad Hakim and MLA Madan Mitra, as day passed parallel raid and search operations began in at least ten other locations at Kanchrapara, Halisahar, Barrackpore, Dumdum, North Dum Dum, Taki in North 24 Paragans and Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

“The agitation led by Abhishek Banerjee is a hit and hence BJP is under tremendous pressure. The Governor is avoiding coming to Kolkata and helplessly escaping. So to divert attention from the agitation in front of the Governor’s House, the BJP has unleashed central agencies again. The agencies are only self- defence for BJP. But Trinamool Congress cannot be suppressed by all such things,” said Trinamool Congress state general secretary and spokesman Kunal Ghosh.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress too has issued an X message claiming that no amount of political vindictiveness will be able to bow down the leadership.

“BJP Zamindars, Do you see our resolve? It burns brighter than ever. On this fourth day of Dharna at Raj Bhavan, our patience remains unshaken. Your political vindictiveness will not deter us. We will not yield an inch until people of Bengal get their rightful dues,” the X message read.

