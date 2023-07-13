CBI files second supplementary chargesheet in Delhi Excise policy case 

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a second supplementary chargesheet in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case involving former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others.

According to sources, the second supplementary chargesheet was filed against five accused -- Rajesh Joshi, Damodar Prasad Sharma, Prince Kumar, Arvind Kumar, and Charanpreet Singh.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR.

The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

It has been alleged that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore.

The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

Sisodia is currently in judicial custody, and several of his bail pleas have been dismissed by the court.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.