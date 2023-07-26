CBI files fresh FIR against Manik Bhattacharya in new case (Lead)

Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed a fresh FIR against Trinamool Congress legislator and the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya in a new case related to the "cash for school job transfer" angle.

The probe has been initiated by the CBI following an order by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court.

The court has also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take part in the investigation.

According to sources, a 99-page FIR was filed by the CBI on Wednesday against Bhattacharya and officials of WBBPE.

The officials would be investigating the allegation of accepting money for selected candidates posting in the schools in their native districts.

The rate-charts were prepared on the basis of the distance of the posting (in schools) from the residence of the candidates.

CBI officials suspect that Bhattacharya was assisted by some top officials of WBBPE in the matter, and therefore, the probe agency has also filed FIRs against board officials.

The CBI has already recorded Bhattacharya's statements in the matter.

Meanwhile, the ED, which is conducting a parallel probe in the multi-crore school jobs recruitment case in West Bengal, is expected to file a fresh chargesheet at a special court of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Kolkata this week.

In the special court, the ED is expected to elaborate upon the funds channelised into the alleged scam by the prime accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

In the chargesheet, the ED is also likely to provide details on how Bhadra had channelised the money through hawala route or other means.

A source said the money seized in the case by ED, either in the form of cash recovery or through confiscation of property and assets, has already crossed Rs 146 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.