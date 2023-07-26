Indian men's, women’s hockey teams aim for Paris berths via Hangzhou Asian Games

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The preparations of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams are in full swing as they are vying to secure direct qualification for Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the gold medal at the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in September.

The men's team will be playing in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai, where they will be up against South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and China.

The Asian Champions Trophy will be a crucial contest for the team ahead of the all-important Asian Games.

In addition to the rigorous training in the camps under the leadership of chief coach Craig Fulton, Hockey India has also roped in the services of mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton for the men’s team.

Besides, special camps are being organised with Dennis van de Pol, the renowned hockey goalkeeping coach from the Netherlands for the men’s team goalkeepers.

"We have important matches coming up as we inch closer to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. We are excited about our upcoming tour as it also gives us a great opportunity to play against quality teams. These matches will be crucial for us as we prepare for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled later this year. We are aware of what is at stake and we are not taking anything for granted," captain Harmanpreet Singh was quoted by the Hockey India website.

Meanwhile, the women's team has achieved new highs over the past few years. The team finished fourth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, won the bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and emerged victorious in the 2022 Nations Cup.

Earlier this month, the Indian women played matches against Germany and China in Germany. The team is currently in Spain for the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation-International Tournament from July 25 to 30.

Speaking about the team's preparation ahead of the biggest sporting event in the world, skipper Savita Punia said: "The players are more motivated and determined than ever before to finish on the top. All the players in the team know that we have to win the Gold Medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games to earn direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and we will give our everything on the field. We hope to maintain the same consistency and form as we have been doing so far."

