CBI files FIR against CISF head constable

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against a Head Constable of CISF, Shimla Unit, for committing fraud and embezzling government funds of other CISF officials.

A senior CBI official said that a complaint regarding the matter was received at the Shimla office of CBI from SI Kanwal Nain, CISF unit Shimla Airport, requesting the registration of an FIR against Ex-Head Constable Nitesh Lama for embezzlement of government funds through use of forged and false documents between 2015 and 2020.

During the preliminary enquiry by CISF, it was discovered that Lama was involved in the embezzlement of government funds. Subsequently, he was suspended and a departmental enquiry was conducted to establish the facts. In July 2022, he was dismissed from his service.

“The accused, Lama, who was responsible for handling various government funds, salary payments, and medical claims of unit personnel, manipulated the medical claims by not fully disbursing the funds to the claimants. He retained a portion of the amount in the government office account for unauthorized accumulation, which was later withdrawn through cheques based on falsified grounds.

“Additionally, he sometimes withheld the medical claims entirely, keeping the full amount in the government account for unauthorized accumulation and using the same amount through the creation of false and forged documents,” read the FIR.

The departmental enquiry also revealed that the individual had embezzled salary payments for certain unit personnel, including hill area allowances and OE government funds, by intentionally altering and forging official documents using the same modus operandi.

The CBI has now filed an FIR and is investigating the matter.

