CBI defers Kadapa MP's questioning in Viveka murder case

Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has deferred, to Tuesday, the questioning of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The CBI has sent a fresh notice to him asking him to appear for questioning at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The central agency is believed to have postponed the questioning on the advice of the Telangana High Court, which was hearing the anticipatory bail petition of the MP.

Avinash Reddy was directed to appear before CBI officials at 3 p.m. and he had reached Hyderabad from his native Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The MP had also filed a petition in the Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail. The court wanted the CBI to postpone the questioning in view of the hearing. YS Avinash Reddy alleged that the CBI ignored some key facts in the case and was treating them as the accused.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.