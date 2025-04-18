CBI conducts raids at retired IAS officer’s Raipur residence

Raipur, April 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja's residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday.

The raids are believed to be conducted in search of further documentary evidence in the Rs 2000 crore Chhattisgarh liquor and other scams.

Reports said a Delhi-based special team of the agency, comprising six members, searched the premises for incriminating evidence. This recent raid ties into a series of ongoing probes into several scams, including the Naan scam, the Mahadev app betting scam, and allegations of corruption in coal allocation and excise dealings.

Tuteja’s name has repeatedly surfaced as a pivotal figure in these scandals, making him a prime accused in the multi-layered investigations.

His financial dealings and alleged role in these murky operations have drawn the keen attention of authorities.

The Naan scam, linked to the Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation, involves accusations of large-scale embezzlement and corruption running into crores of rupees. Parallelly, the Mahadev app betting case and the coal scam implicate several other influential individuals in the state.

This new round of actions suggests the possibility of more revelations and indictments in the coming days.

Coincidentally, earlier in the week, Tuteja was granted bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the liquor scam case. However, his freedom comes with conditions attached, including the surrender of his passport.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which initially flagged the Rs 2000 crore liquor scam, revealed that the fraudulent activities were designed by a syndicate, which included Tuteja and others.

The scam reportedly flourished during the tenure of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

The Supreme Court highlighted procedural lapses in the prosecution. A prior Chhattisgarh High Court ruling had nullified a special court’s cognisance due to the absence of mandatory sanctions under Section 197 of the CrPc.

This technicality adds another layer of complexity to the already convoluted case. Amidst a backdrop of multiple accused and over 30 cited prosecution witnesses, the Supreme Court underscored the appropriateness of bail, especially considering the seven-year maximum sentence tied to the charges. The parallels with a co-accused’s earlier bail grant further supported the decision. For now, Tuteja’s reprieve remains temporary as investigative agencies intensify their efforts to piece together the full extent of this huge scam.

