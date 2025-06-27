CBI busts transnational cyber extortion syndicate, arrests key operative in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against cyber-enabled financial crimes, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a key member of a transnational cyber extortion syndicate during coordinated raids in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, a statement said.

The arrest, part of the ongoing Operation Chakra-V, was made on June 26 following searches conducted a day earlier.

The accused, identified as Prince Jashvantlal Anand, is allegedly the mastermind behind a sophisticated international racket targeting foreign nationals, especially in the United States and Canada.

The syndicate is accused of impersonating law enforcement and government officials, fabricating legal threats, and extorting money from unsuspecting victims.

According to the CBI, Anand had established a well-oiled fraud machinery that included telecommunication infrastructure, scripted scam dialogues, and forged ID badges resembling those of Canadian law enforcement agencies.

"During the operation, the accused was found in possession of a well-organized ecosystem used for committing cyber frauds, which included, telecommunication setup, Pre-drafted scam scripts, Forged identity badges, and ID cards purporting to be of Canadian law enforcement authorities", the agency said in its press statement.

Investigators also recovered Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) worth approximately $45,000 along with luxury vehicles, high-end accessories, and documents indicating frequent foreign travel and unexplained wealth.

The probe revealed that the gang used cryptocurrencies to receive and launder the extorted money, making tracking difficult across jurisdictions.

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had earlier flagged Anand’s syndicate -- dubbed the 'Royal Tiger Gang' -- as a major Consumer Communication Information Services Threat (C-CIST).

"The gang is accused of generating and transmitting unlawful robocalls impersonating government agencies, banks, and utility service providers in a systematic manner, aimed at deceiving and defrauding US consumers", it said.

The accused has been remanded to CBI custody for four days for further interrogation.

"The CBI remains steadfast in its commitment to combating cyber-enabled financial crimes and continues to work in coordination with international law enforcement agencies to dismantle such criminal infrastructures", the agency said.

The crackdown comes amid growing global concerns over the rise of cyber extortion schemes and digital frauds exploiting cross-border legal loopholes. The investigation is ongoing.

