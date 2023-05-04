CBI books ex-official for embezzlement of employees' salaries

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged a FIR against a former senior assistant at the Noida-based India Government Mint (IGM) in connection with the alleged embezzlement in disbursal of salaries to employees of the organisation.

According to official information, the CBI received a complaint in connection with this incident from the Lokpal, following which the probe agency lodged a case against Puja Saraswat, the then senior assistant at IGM.

The FIR has been filed under sections 120-B of the IPC, 13(2), read with 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the coming days the CBI is likely to summon Saraswat to join the investigation in the matter.

The IGM looks after coin production and has seven offices across the country.

As of now, the CBI has not commented on the matter officially. No arrest has been made so far.

