CBI arrests Junior Engineer in Mumbai for accepting Rs 4.5 lakh bribe

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Junior Engineer posted at the office of GE (NW), NOFRA, Mumbai, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh, a statement said on Friday.

The arrest was made during a trap operation conducted by the agency on June 5.

According to the CBI, the accused had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 5.5 lakh from the complainant for processing and clearing pending bills related to the complainant’s firm. After negotiation, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 4.5 lakh.

Following a written complaint, the CBI registered a case and swiftly moved into action. The agency laid a trap and caught the Junior Engineer red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

The accused was produced before a Special CBI Court in Mumbai on Friday, which remanded him to police custody till June 9 for further interrogation.

In connection with the case, CBI teams also conducted searches at the accused’s residential and office premises in Mumbai and Roorkee.

The agency said that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain whether other officials or private individuals were involved in the bribery racket.

Earlier last month, the CBI arrested two people, including a top official of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, for demanding a Rs 2 lakh bribe to settle a case.

Earlier this week, a senior Indian Revenue Officer, along with a businessman, was arrested in connection with a bribery case in New Delhi.

The duo was accused of demanding a Rs 45 lakh bribe and accepting a part payment of Rs 25 lakh from a person who made a complaint to the CBI.

The CBI has ramped up its anti-corruption drive in recent months, targeting high-profile cases across various departments.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.