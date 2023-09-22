CBI arrests ASI staffer while accepting bribe in UP

Lucknow, Sep 22 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mathura sub-division, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, officials said here.

According to the officials on Thursday, searches were conducted at the office and residence of the arrested MTS, who is mainly engaged in safeguarding of protected heritage sites.

The CBI officials said the accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, demanded bribe from a person for allowing construction of his house within the periphery of the protected site in Mathura. He was caught red handed while accepting the said amount.

The anti-corruption wing of the CBI, Lucknow unit registered a regular case on complaint against the accused working in Archaeological Survey of India, Mathura sub-division after which he was arrested.

They said the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) unit has registered the FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for accepting gratification other than lawful remuneration.

Officials said the complainant had alleged that he had received a notice from Archaeological survey of India, Mathura sub-division to stop the construction work in his house.

He further alleged that when he visited ASI, Mathura office, the said accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him to get the matter settled.

This is the second central government employee arrest in September this year.

Earlier, the CBI-ACB unit had arrested North Eastern Railway’s principal chief materials’ officer in Gorakhpur, KC Joshi, on September 10.

