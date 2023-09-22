Eight children rescued from trafficker in U.P

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (IANS) The Railway Protection Force has rescued eight children from a trafficker in the Amritsar-Jalandhar Janseva Express (14617) at Gorakhpur railway station, RPF sources said here on Friday.

RPF inspector Dr Dashrath Prasad confirmed that following the input, a raid was conducted in coach number 171059/C of Janseva Express on Thursday evening and all the children were rescued.

He said that project director of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Lalit Kumar Yadav, had filed a complaint with the GRP regarding trafficking of children from Purnia district of Bihar to Jalandhar for child labour.

The accused has been identified as Ghanshyam Pal, a resident of Kathotiya, under the Dhighri police station of Madehpura district of Bihar, he added.

An FIR has also been lodged.

