Robbery case in UP turns out to be gang-rape case

Kanpur, Sep 22(IANS) A case of robbery and harassment has turned out to be a case of gang-rape in this district of Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Friday.

The victim woman complainant was gang-raped by four men when she was on her way home after work in Sen Paschim Para on the night of September 17 but had hidden the incident due to fear of social stigma.

The medical examination, however, had confirmed rape.

Additional DCP Ankita Sharma, who led the investigation, said that police have arrested three of the four criminals on Thursday and raids were being conducted to nab the fourth.

Sharma spoke to her and she narrated the shocking story, which was corroborated by the male colleague who had been held captive.

"The victim was produced before the court where she recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC. The section of rape was also added in the FIR," she said, adding police surveillance teams worked tirelessly to help police reach the perpetrators of the crime.

The accused were identified as Sandip Kumar, Devi Deen and Abhishek Nandu. Police have recovered the mobile phone of the male colleague from Devideen and Aadhar card of the victim from Sandeep.

Raids are being conducted for the arrest of the fourth man Manoj Kumar, said Sharma.

The victim, who works in a mall in Fazalgunj, was on her way home with a colleague on a motorcycle on the night of September 17. The four men allegedly stopped them and assaulted the colleague before she was dragged into the nearby forest where she was gang raped.

Before leaving the scene, the accused emptied the fuel tank of the motorcycle so that the duo would not be able to get any help. The victim and the colleague walked three km before they got access to a phone and informed 112, the police emergency number.

