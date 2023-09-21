Cauvery issue: Talk to DMK, Yediyurappa tells K’taka after setback in apex court

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) After a setback in the Supreme Court over the release of Cauvery River water, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stated on Thursday that the Karnataka government should hold talks with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the issue.

BS Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters following the Supreme Court’s order upholding the decision of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

“The crisis should be sorted out through dialogues with Stalin. It is not correct to seek interference from the Centre in this regard. The Congress should talk to its ally the DMK which is ruling Tamil Nadu,” Yediyurappa stated.

He also alleged that it was no secret that Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were at loggerheads over the Cauvery issue.

He further alleged that the government erred from the beginning in the matter. “There is politics of adjustment between the Congress and the DMK. It is one of the reasons for the setback for the state,” he said.

When asked about the BJP’s plans for an agitation regarding the Cauvery issue he said, “What is there to agitate about? The state government should continue the legal battle and the people should maintain law and order situation.”

“There will be no use of programmes like padayatra. Now, it's the court’s job,” he added.

The government which had gone to the court without homework should file an appeal and explain the existing situation. The plea should be submitted to send a committee of Supreme Court Justices to visit the state dams and to study the existing situation, he stated.

The government erred by releasing water to Tamil Nadu and it failed to argue efficiently before the Apex Court. Let them not commit another mistake, he charged.

-- IANS

mka/rad

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.