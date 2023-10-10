Caste survey of Bihar completely fake: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Patna, Oct 10 (IANS) After an impressive show in Uttar Pradesh, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar showed his strength in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Tuesday through a rally, in which he said that the caste survey was fake.

Targeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said that the caste-based survey report published by the state government was completely fake.

“The caste survey is 100 per cent fake. It was done for the political vested interest of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav. Our party is preparing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Vidhan Sabha elections in Bihar,” said Rajbhar whose party is an alliance partner of the BJP.

“Injustice is being done to the marginalised people in Bihar. We also want our share in power in Bihar. When the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh run other states, they can run Bihar as well. I ask people to avoid giving them (JD-U and RJD) votes,” he said.

“We have brought reservation for women in the electoral process in the country. Those women who want to come into politics would benefit from it,” Rajbhar said.

According to the survey, the OBCs (27.7 per cent), EBC (36 per cent) and Scheduled Castes (19 per cent) have the highest number in Bihar and they are considered the vote bank of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

The arrival of Rajbhar in Bihar, who is also a leader of the backward castes in Uttar Pradesh, is being seen as a deliberate attempt by the BJP to cut the votes of the RJD and JD(U).

