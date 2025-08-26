Caste census row: Karnataka BJP questions omission of Muslim sub-castes

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) Karnataka BJP has questioned the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission on its decision not to categorise Muslim subcastes in the caste and sub-caste list prepared for the census.

The state government has decided to conduct a fresh social and educational survey for 15 days from September 22 to October 7 during the Dasara holidays.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, 'Jagannath Bhavan', in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP state general secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar said that a meeting of party leaders was also held. “When we examined the list of 1,400 castes, we noticed that Muslims and Muslim sub-castes were completely left out. Earlier, former chairman of the commission Jayaprakash Hegde had announced that there were 90 castes among Muslims. Why the Commission omitted this while preparing the list of 1,400 castes has not been clarified,” Sunil Kumar said.

“There is much confusion regarding the caste list and the criteria applied. These have come to light through the Commission Chairman’s press statement. Next week, a BJP delegation will meet the Commission. Today’s meeting has resolved that we will place our doubts before the Commission and seek clarification on how the survey should be conducted,” Sunil Kumar stated.

He further stated that the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission has granted seven days’ time to file objections regarding the caste and sub-caste list. Since festivals and consecutive public holidays fall within this period, we have requested that this seven-day window be extended further, said Sunil Kumar.

He said, “We have written to the Commission Chairman from the BJP’s side, requesting an additional 10 days for filing objections.”

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission published the caste and sub-caste lists on August 22 in newspapers. It announced that if any caste or sub-caste had been omitted or wrongly entered, or if there were suggestions regarding the list, the public and organisations could submit objections within seven days, Sunil Kumar stated.

The BJP’s petition pointed out that due to a string of festivals and holidays, it was difficult for people to submit their opinions within the given time. Hence, it requested that the deadline be extended by an additional 10 days, he added.

Answering a question regarding the Dharmasthala case, Sunil Kumar said, “We have already made it clear that the BJP will not interfere in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation relating to Dharmasthala. But the investigation must not be used as a pretext to insult Hindu religious institutions or spread false propaganda. Our stand is that this is a well-orchestrated conspiracy. Even the Deputy Chief Minister has agreed with this. We are confident that the SIT will identify the forces behind it.”

“This was not the work of a single masked man; dozens of masked men were involved. I had also stated this in the Assembly. Who spread the false news? Who hatched the conspiracy? All of this must be revealed by the investigation. We urge that the probe expose the truth at the earliest,” he demanded.

On the Dussehra celebrations inauguration by Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq, he said, “The Nada Habba (festival of the land) Dussehra is a festival observed with utmost devotion and reverence by the people of the state. It is the responsibility of a government to decide how such an event should be inaugurated. If idol worship is allowed in Islam, and if Banu Mushtaq accepts it, then we have no objection,” he stated.

“On the one hand, they don’t accept idol worship. From Muhammad Ghori to the PFI, history records how Hindu idols were destroyed in temples in opposition to idol worship. The government has dragged this controversy upon itself. Every time, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s intention seems to be to insult Hindus,” he alleged.

“Even in the Dharmasthala case, such developments would not have been possible without the government’s sympathy,” he charged.

On Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s apology for singing the RSS anthem, Sunil Kumar said, “It is tragic that he apologised for reciting the RSS prayer, claiming he did so under pressure. It is not necessary to be loyal only to the Gandhi family. The RSS prayer teaches patriotism. First, you should be a patriot.”

“He should have apologised for slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ being raised inside Vidhana Soudha. He should have apologised when Jarakiholi called the word ‘Hindu’ abusive. But there was no need to apologise for reciting the RSS prayer,” he said.

BJP MLC Keshav Prasad, state vice-president Hartalu Halappa, state general secretary Ambika Hulinaykar, and other leaders were present on the occasion.

