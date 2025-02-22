Case against RTC conductor is bogus: K’taka Transport Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (IANS) Defending the RTC conductor after a case was lodged against him (conductor), Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy said on Saturday that the case registered against the conductor is ‘bogus’ while also demanding that the miscreants who attacked the conductor be deported from the state.

Earlier, a group of passengers along with a minor girl had assaulted the conductor for asking them to speak in Kannada. The conductor had lodged a police complaint regarding the incident while the minor girl had lodged a POCSO case against the conductor alleging misbehaviour.

The incident has created controversy and created tension in bordering districts of Karnataka and Maharashtra states.

Minister Reddy stated that the POCSO charges against the conductor were false.

“After the incident, they have lodged the POCSO complaint against the conductor. This is a total bogus case. Whoever attempted to bring disharmony regarding the matters of land, water and language should be deported. In Chitradurga, the Kannada flags are fixed on the Maharashtra RTC buses. Similarly, they will paint our buses black when they go to Maharashtra. These incidents should not happen. Those who indulge in such activities should be deported,” Minister Reddy maintained.

“I have discussed what matter with Home Minister Parameshwara, Belagavi Police Commissioner, SP and KSRTC MD. The POCSO case lodged against the conductor is a bogus case. No importance should be given to it. I will also ensure that no disciplinary action is taken against the conductor. The local organisations have extended their support to him. It will give him moral courage. There is importance to the case lodged against him with ill will,” Minister Reddy stressed.

Tension prevailed in the border district of Belagavi on Saturday following the assault on an RTC bus conductor by a group of people for asking them to speak in Kannada.

Kannada organisations staged a protest and blocked the Belagavi-Bagalkot road, demanding that the police take action against those who attacked the bus conductor.

The assault had taken place on Friday in Belagavi district.

The police forcibly removed Kannada activists, including women, who were protesting, and took them to an undisclosed location.

Reacting to the incident, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy stated in Bengaluru on Saturday that those living in Karnataka should learn Kannada.

He added that while people can speak their mother tongue, Marathi, they must also speak Kannada in Karnataka.

“All parties should condemn such incidents,” he said.

