Cargo handled at India’s major ports surges to 819 million tonnes

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) The cargo handled at India's major ports has increased from 581.34 million tonnes in 2014-15 to 819.23 million tonnes in FY 2023-24, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent which is comparable to global standards, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

During 2023-24, the cargo handled comprised 33.80 per cent liquid bulk, 44.04 per cent dry bulk, and 22.16 per cent container cargo, Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarabananda Sonowal told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

Infrastructure development and capacity augmentation of major ports is a continuous process which involves the construction of new berths and terminals, mechanisation of existing berths and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting larger vessels as well as development of road and rail connectivity, he added.

Further, Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra has been approved to be developed as the mega container port in the country to cater to the requirement of handling new generation mega-size container ships.

Based on consultation with major ports, state maritime boards, and the Ministries of Railway and Road Transport and Highways, 107 road and rail connectivity infrastructure gaps for major and non-major ports have been identified and included in the Comprehensive Port Connectivity Plan (CPCP) prepared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in September 2022. These projects aim to enhance connectivity between ports and domestic production and consumption centres, the minister said.

In answer to another question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister tabled data in the house giving the total cargo handled at major ports, which are run by the Central government as well as non-major ports which are managed by private companies and state governments over the last four years. There has been a steady increase in the total cargo handled at all the ports in the country from 1247.72 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 1540.23 million tonnes in 2023-24. While 819.23 million tonnes of this cargo was handled by the major ports, 721 million tonnes were shipped through the other ports.

He also said that the government has taken various steps to streamline logistics for export-oriented industries such as the construction of new berths, terminals and parking plazas, mechanisation and modernisation of existing berths and terminals, streamlining of processes through digitalisation, expansion of hinterland connectivity through rail and road.

