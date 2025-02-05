Danny Ramirez calls Anthony Mackie one of the best storytellers with impeccable sense of humour

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Hollywood actor Danny Ramirez has heaped praise on fellow actor Anthony Mackie. The two have worked together in the upcoming superhero movie ‘Captain America: Brave New World’.

Danny lauded Anthony for his sense of humour, and having one of the best storytelling skills with a dash of humour.

He said, “Anthony’s bringing a lot of sense of humor, and he’s bringing himself. Anthony is one of the funniest and best storytellers that I think I’ve ever met and by doing that he also allows everyone to be their most authentic selves. From the leadership standpoint, he carries that burden throughout, and so he’s giving us all permission in the space to just try stuff by just seeing him do what he does. That definitely parallels with his leadership in the film as well”.

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ is directed by Julius Onah from a screenplay by Rob Edwards and the writing teams of Malcolm Spellman & Dalan Musson and Onah and Peter Glanz. The film also stars Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Johannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

In the film, Anthony’s character finds himself at the center of an international incident. ‘Captain America: Civil War’ ended the Captain America trilogy starring Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and Wilson became the new Captain America in ‘The Falcon’ and the ‘Winter Soldier’.

The Principal photography for the film began on March 21, 2023, at Trilith Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, under the working title ‘Rochelle Rochelle’. Kramer Morgenthau served as cinematographer. Onah wanted the film's action to be "grounded and tactile" and give Wilson things to do that were not seen in his previous appearances.

The film is set to release in cinemas on February 14, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

