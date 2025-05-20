The Harsh Reality of Finding Jobs in the US, UK, and Canada as a Foreign Student

Indian businessperson Rajesh Sawhney has expressed alarm at the declining number of job opportunities in the US, UK, and Canada for international students, especially engineers from premier institutions like IITs. Increasingly stricter immigration policies and a changing job market have made pursuing a study abroad opportunity possibly no longer the surefire ticket to success it once was.

A Shift in Perception

Over the years, most Indian students have taken it for granted that a foreign degree, and particularly from the US or UK, would be followed by a well-paying job. But Sawhney cautions that this is no longer true. "The honeymoon is over," he warns parents to reconsider their large investments in costly foreign studies.

The Reality of the Job Market

Sawhney's caution is supported by recent patterns in the employment sector. The UK has cut its post-study work visa for overseas students down to 18 months from 2 years, and the US and Canada are experiencing fewer vacancies and tighter visa clearances too. This has resulted in more Indian pupils and professionals posting their anecdotes and warning others of the shrinking jobs overseas.

The Role of Skills and Flexibility

As the employment market changes, it is becoming increasingly obvious that a foreign degree no longer suffices. Sawhney stresses the importance of students building useful skills and flexibility. "The game has shifted from degree = job to skills + grit + networking = shot at ROI," says one observer.

Success Can Be Built in India

Many users have shared their experiences of achieving success in India, with some even earning high salaries without going abroad. One user mentioned knowing people who make $200k in India with online certifications, highlighting the potential for success without foreign education.

Conclusion

The shifting landscape of foreign study is an eye-opener for Indian students to look beyond mere foreign degrees and concentrate on skills over the long term and flexibility. Opportunities may still be present, but no longer quite as accessible as in the past. As Sawhney suggests, parents and students must ponder every investment in foreign education and evaluate the probable returns.

