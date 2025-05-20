MI vs. DC, IPL 2025: Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Wankhede Stadium?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) intensifies the playoff battle. Three teams have made the playoffs, and only one can reach the final four. Every other team has been virtually eliminated except Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Both the teams have two matches remaining, and their upcoming clash on Wednesday (21st May) should be considered a virtual knockout.

The equation for Delhi Capitals is simple: to stay in the playoff race, they should win this match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. If they lose, they are out, and it will be disappointing, as they were the only team who looked well set to reach the playoffs right at the halfway point in the tournament. S Therefore, DC will fully commit to this game and strive to win the match.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are in a much better position. Even if they lose this clash, they can still rely on net run rate (NRR) and Delhi Capitals' final game to decide on their playoff chances. But it will get complicated for MI if DC ends up winning this match. The two teams are separated by only one point, and now a new twist could arise for this match at Wankhede.

IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai until May 25th, and the MI vs. DC clash could very well be washed off due to rain. The summer this year in India has been a rollercoaster ride for people as they were forced to bear the scorching heat, brief relief through rains, and have to face the humidity that comes right after the rain ends and the sun comes out.

As a result, there will be a rain threat for all the IPL matches that will take place this week, and if this MI vs. DC clash gets called off due to the same, each team will receive one point. Mumbai will get 15 points, and DC will get 14 points. Neither of the teams qualifies for the playoffs, and their respective final matches turn even more crucial.

Considering the match tomorrow is a washout, MI should win their last game to qualify. Even if DC wins their final game, they will have to wait until MI's last game on May 26th to find out if they secure the playoff berth.

On the other hand, if the Mumbai Indians defeat DC tomorrow, they will secure their place in the final four of the IPL. It will be an intriguing contest to witness only if the rain gods decide not to interrupt.