Campaign for ONOE at Jantar Mantar: Olympian Vijender and actor Varun lend support

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) A group of students and young artists participated in a programme organised in the national capital’s Jantar Mantar area, where they exhibited support for the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) initiative.

Olympic medallist Vijender Singh and actor Varun Sharma also lent support to the ONOE campaign and counted its benefits.

A couple of students used paintbrush to draw inspiring paintings in support of the unique initiative while some others scribbled messages on the big canvas in support of synchronised elections.

“It will cut the election cost, can’t afford the poll profligacy", - read some of the messages penned by students.

The event was organised by ‘Samvidhan Support Group’, a city-based outfit comprising lawyers, professors and academicians who have been calling for early implementation of ONOE.

Those participating in the campaign included students from across the country.

Olympian Vijender Singh, sharing his views on ONOE said, "It is important because the real goal of government should be to focus on the development of the country, rather than on frequent elections for MPs, MLAs, Panchayats, or Municipalities..."

TV actor Varun Sharma participated in the programme and supported early ONOE call.

“It's a very interesting and important initiative that has been introduced. Everyone should try to gain as much knowledge as possible about it - understand both its pros and cons...", he said.

Other attendees also shared their views on ONOE’s importance.

"A robust poll machinery lays the foundation for a strong democracy. As we can see, during 5-year period, elections are held about 6-7 times in different states. Every time there is an assembly election, the code of conduct is imposed, acting as speed-breaker. If elections are held together across the country, these frequent speed breakers will not occur...", said an attendee.

Another one said, "Poets, writers, young engineers, young doctors, young lawyers from every corner of the country have gathered here today. Some are expressing through their art, and all are united in their support for 'One Nation, One Election,' as it is important for the country's future..."

A girl attending the programme in support of the 'ONOE' bill said, "It is important because it will strengthen democracy. Elections often cause disruptions, and with this system, we can manage them better..."

