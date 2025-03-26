Aamir Khan finally brings his long-awaited film discussion vision to life

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has unveiled his very own YouTube channel, "Aamir Khan Talkies."

With the launch of this new platform, the actor promises to offer an exclusive look into the world of filmmaking. Announcing the YouTube channel, his production house shared a video on social media and wrote, “Cinema. Stories. Unfiltered moments. We’ve created stories that have made you laugh, cry, and think for years. Now, we’re welcoming you to the world of cinema like never before with Aamir Khan Talkies! A place where storytelling meets reality. This is your front-row seat to the magic of moviemaking, from rare behind-the-scenes moments to conversations about films that shaped us.”

The channel will offer a mix of rare behind-the-scenes footage, insightful discussions about movies, and much more. It’s set to be a haven for cinephiles, providing a closer connection to the magic of cinema.

In the welcome video for “Aamir Khan Talkies,” the ‘Dangal’ actor opened up about his long-held dream of creating a space where he can delve into his films and the craft of filmmaking. This YouTube channel is set to give fans an exclusive peek behind the curtain of cinema, revealing the thought and artistry behind each scene.

Aamir also revealed that the channel will feature valuable insights from actors, group discussions, and thoughtful conversations centered on the art of filmmaking. Those involved with Aamir Khan Productions will share their personal experiences, offering viewers a richer understanding of cinema. Through Aamir Khan Talkies, fans will not only explore the filmmaking process but also gain an appreciation for its artistic and technical brilliance.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Khan will take on the role of a producer in the upcoming film "Lahore 1947," which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, “Lahore 1947” is shaping up to be one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. This period drama marks the exciting collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. Aamir is producing the film, while Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the film. Set during the turbulent time of India’s partition in 1947, the movie features a stellar cast, including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ali Fazal in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.