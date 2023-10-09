Calcutta HC seeks affidavit from Bengal govt on permission for agitation

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought an affidavit from the West Bengal government on why the police are reluctant to give permission for sit-in demonstration in front the new secretariat building in central Kolkata, when permission has been given for a similar demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan.

The single-judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta directed the state government to submit the affidavit to the court by October 16, when the matter will come up for hearing next.

An association of unorganised workers in the state wanted to stage a sit-in demonstration in front of the new secretariat building, which houses a number of crucial state government departments as well as some sections of the high court.

After the police denied permission, the association approached the high court.

The counsel for the association pointed out that police permission has been granted to the Trinamool Congress to stage a similar sit-in demonstration since Thursday evening in front of the Raj Bhavan, despite Section 144 being imposed in front the Governor’s House round the year on a 24x7 basis.

“If permission for sit-in demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan can be granted, why will the same be denied for a similar demonstration in front of the new secretariat building," the counsel questioned.

Accepting his argument, Justice Sengupta asked the state government to file an affidavit in the matter by October 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.