Calcutta HC questions differences in 2 post-mortem reports on death of 2 BJP workers

Kolkata, Sep 3 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday raised questions on the differences in the content of two post-mortem reports related to a single case of the mysterious death of two BJP workers at Khejuri in East Midnapore district of West Bengal in July this year.

The division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi also directed the police to submit the call details of the 17 individuals named as accused in the case to the court by the next date of hearing.

To recall, on July 12 this year, two BJP workers -- Sujit Das and Sujit Paik -- died while attending a public cultural function in the village at Khejuri, where they used to reside. Based on the first post-mortem report in the matter, the investigating police officers declared the death as “electrocution deaths".

However, the family members of the two deceased BJP workers claimed that they had been murdered, and they approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a second autopsy in the matter.

Following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, a second autopsy was conducted in the matter at state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata. In the second autopsy report, injury marks were found on the bodies of the two deceased BJP workers.

As the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday at the Calcutta High Court, the division bench raised questions on the differences in the contents of two post-mortem reports in the matter.

During the hearing, Justice Basak questioned how the mention of injury marks was in the second post-mortem report, when nothing was reported in the first autopsy report.

According to Justice Basak, it was surprising that the reported mishap took place at a public cultural function and there was not a single witness to that. He also observed that the witnesses were scared of something, and it is the duty of the investigating official to allay their fears.

“Doubts are bound to surface if the content of the two autopsy reports are different. The police should check the mobile phones of all those named as accused to get their call recordings. At least an investigation should be started against those 17 persons named as accused in the complaint in the case,” Justice Basak observed.

