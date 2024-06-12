Calcutta HC grants protection against arrest, coercive action to leader of DA movement in Bengal

Kolkata, June 12 (IANS) A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted protection against arrest to Bhaskar Ghosh, a leader of the Dearness Allowance (DA) movement in Bengal.

The state government employees are demanding DA at par with central government employees and the arrears accrued on it.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha granted protection against coercive action including arrest to Ghosh in a case registered against him earlier this year.

Ghosh is the convener of the joint forum of state government employee associations spearheading the DA movement.

However, Justice Sinha said that the police will be able to carry out their own investigation in the case as per schedule.

The next date of hearing in the case is July 18.

Ghosh’s counsel, on Wednesday claimed that the police were framing false charges against his client and his associates just because they were conducting movements in support of the legitimate demand of state government employees for DA payment at par with central government employees.

“Several false cases have been registered against my client. Their only aim is to put him behind bars,” Ghosh’s counsel claimed.

