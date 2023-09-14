Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha, on Thursday directed Enforcement Directorate (ED) to submit a report on the property details of Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and party's Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee to her court within the next seven days.

The bench has directed the central agency to submit the report by September 21. The court has also directed the central agency to submit the property details of other directors of a corporate entity, whose name has recently surfaced in the central agency investigation in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal.

Justice Sinha also directed the ED to furnish the names of Tollywood actors and actresses along with the details of their respective property details, whose names have surfaced in the school job case. The bench has also sought property details of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the case, who is currently in judicial custody. Bhadra has been identified as an important functionary of the said corporate entity whose name has surfaced in the school job case.

On Thursday, Justice Sinha observed that it would be unfair to describe the school job case as “Burj Khalifa” of corruption. To recall, recently the counsel of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told the court that the conspiracy in the cash-for-school-job case in West Bengal is equivalent to that of 9/11 attack on USA’s World Trade Centre on September 11, 2001.

The development comes a day after Abhishek Banerjee was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal for over nine hours.

After coming out of the ED office on Wednesday night, he challenged ED to submit his detailed statement during the interrogation to the court and prove corruption charges against him. He also challenged that he was selectively summoned for questioning on Wednesday so that he could not attend the first meeting of the coordination of the opposition INDIA bloc on the same day.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.