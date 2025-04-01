CAG report revealing many uncomfortable secrets of AAP regime: BJP

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The stage is set for fiery exchange of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition AAP, even as the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta prepares to table Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on air pollution in the national capital.

A total of 14 CAG reports on financial irregularities and bungling during the previous AAP regime are to be tabled in the Assembly.

CM Rekha Gupta will table the CAG report on the "Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi” on Tuesday, ‘exposing’ the failures of the previous AAP government in cleaning city’s toxic air.

Ahead of the tabling of CAG report, several Delhi ministers and BJP leaders spoke to mediapersons and said that this will be another set of disclosure about failures and fiascos of Kejriwal government.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, speaking to IANS, slammed the previous dispensation for suppressing the CAG report, which apparently sheds light on its failures to mitigate air pollution in the city.

“If the previous government had worked on environment and pollution, then why did it suppress this report? This CAG report will reveal secrets which the people of Delhi should know,” Sirsa said.

He also slammed AAP-led Punjab government for large-scale advertisements on liquor sale.

“Earlier in Delhi, they used to give free bottles of liquor with one and now the same advertisement is being done in Punjab. The same Kejriwal model of development, of providing cheap liquor, is being advertised in Punjab and is being promoted by tying it at the back of autos,” he said.

Kapil Mishra hit out at previous dispensation for ‘looting’ the capital and ‘emptying’ the coffers because of its misgovernance.

“Arvind Kejriwal govt looted Delhi. CAG report on liquor policy showed corruption of Rs 2,000 crore. DTC saw a whopping revenue loss, running into thousands of crores. Now, the CAG report on air pollution will unravel many more uncomfortable truths about rampant corruption in AAP regime,” he said.

Satish Upadhyay, BJP legislator from Malviya Nagar said that the CAG report will reveal how the people of Delhi have been troubled by toxic air pollution and how the previous government failed miserably on all fronts.

