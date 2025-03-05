Cabinet approves scheme to prevent, control livestock diseases with Rs.3,880 cr outlay

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the revision of the Livestock Health and Disease Control Programme (LHDCP) with a total outlay of Rs.3,880 crore.

The scheme consists of two components namely National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), LH&DC; and Pashu Aushadhi has been added to the list.

“LHDC has three sub-components that is, Critical Animal Disease Control Programme (CADCP), Establishment and Strengthening of existing Veterinary Hospitals and Dispensaries - Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU), and Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD). The Pashu Aushadhi is a new component added to the LHDCP scheme,” according to a Cabinet communique.

“The total outlay of the scheme is Rs.3,880 crore for two years that is, 2024-25 and 2025-26, which includes provision of Rs. 75 crore to provide good quality and affordable generic veterinary medicine and incentive for the sale of medicines under Pashu Aushadhi component,” it added.

The scheme is aimed to boost the productivity of the livestock, which is impacted adversely due to diseases like foot and mouth disease (FMD), brucellosis, peste des petits ruminants (PPR), cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), lumpy skin disease, among others.

“Implementation of the LHDCP will facilitate a reduction in these losses by preventing diseases through immunisation,” said the Cabinet.

The Scheme also supports door-step delivery of livestock health care through the subcomponents of mobile veterinary units (ESVHD-MVU). It will also help improve the availability of generic veterinary medicine -- Pashu Aushadhi through a network of PM-Kisan Samriddhi Kendra and Cooperative Societies.

It will “help in prevention and control of livestock diseases through vaccination, surveillance and upgradation of healthcare facilities”, the Cabinet said.

It will also improve productivity, generate employment, encourage entrepreneurship in the rural area, and prevent economic losses of farmers due to disease burden.

