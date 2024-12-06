Cabinet approves opening of 85 Kendriya Vidyalayas, 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has approved the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), an official said on Friday.

The Cabinet Committee has also approved setting up of 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in the uncovered districts of the country under the Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 85 new KVs and expansion of one existing KV is Rs 5,872.08 crore (approximately) spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26.

This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs 2,862.71 crore (approximately) and operational expenditure of Rs 3,009.37 crore (approximately).

The total estimated requirement of funds for establishment of the 28 NVs is Rs 2,359.82 crore spread over a period of five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs. 1944.19 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 415.63 crore.

As on date, there are 1,256 functional KVs, including three abroad, which are in Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran.

A total of 13.56 lakh (approx.) students are studying in these KVs.

According to the Ministry of Education, the administrative structure for implementing the project will require creation of posts at par with the norms fixed by the KV Sangathan for running one full-fledged KV with a capacity of approximately 960 students.

Hence, 82,560 students would benefit.

As per norms in vogue, a full-fledged Kendriya Vidyalaya provides employment to 63 people and accordingly, an approval of 85 new KVs and the expansion of one existing KV, which will add 33 new posts, a total of 5,388 direct permanent employment opportunities will be created.

Construction and allied activities associated with augmentation of various facilities in all KVs are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

The government approved the Scheme of Kendriya Vidyalayas in November 1962 to provide educational facilities of uniform standard throughout the country for the children of transferable Central Government/Defence employees.

Kendriya Vidyalayas are primarily opened to cater to educational needs of wards of transferable and non-transferable employees of Central government including Defence and Paramilitary forces and for children of floating population and others including those living in remote and undeveloped locations in the country, officials said.

In pursuance of the National Education Policy 2020, almost all Kendriya Vidyalayas have been designated as PM Shri schools, showcasing the implementation of NEP 2020 and acting as exemplar Schools for others.

The KVs are some of the most sought after schools, due to their quality teaching, innovative pedagogy and up-to-date infrastructure.

The Ministry of Education said that there has been continuous increase in the number of students applying for admission to Class I in KVs every year and the performance of the students of the Kendriya Vidyalayas in the board examinations conducted by CBSE has consistently been the best among all educational systems.

