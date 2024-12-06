Video of private defence coaching institute’s founder thrashing student goes viral

Visakhapatnam, Dec 6 (IANS) A video of the founder of the private coaching institute ‘Indian Army Calling’ in Andhra Pradesh beating up a student went viral on social media on Friday, prompting State Minister Nara Lokesh to direct the police to take action.

The video shows a man, identified as Basava Venkata Ramana, beating a student with a belt. The student is heard crying. Some other students are seen in the background, kneeling on the floor.

The video triggered an outrage by netizens, who demanded immediate action against the person punishing the student.

Responding to one such post on X, Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh wrote, “Whatever may be the reason, such acts of aggression is unwarranted.”

Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, added that the state and Srikakulam district police will take appropriate action against the concerned.

The state police responded to Lokesh’s post. “The viral video shows an incident that occurred in December 2023 where Basava Venkata Ramana, R/o Srimukhalingam, Jalumuru, Srikakulam District is seen to be beating up students at Indian Army Calling (IAC), a private coaching institute,” reads a post from the official handle of Andhra Pradesh Police.

“The student featured in the video has been identified, and a team has been sent to obtain his statement. Following this, a case will be filed,” he said.

A netizen, who drew the attention of Lokesh to the incident, posted that Indian Army Calling organisation founder and president Basava Ramana is playing with the lives of hundreds of students. He alleged that Ramana collected Rs 5 to Rs 10 lakh from students, promising them jobs in Army, Navy and Air Force.

Meanwhile, the opposition YSR Congress Party has alleged that Basava Ramana is an associate of Union Minister Rammohan Naidu. “Basava Ramana has been exposed for running a fraudulent recruitment centre, "Indian Army Calling," promising Army, Navy, and Air Force jobs while extorting Rs 5-10 lakh per person. He installed secret cameras in women’s rooms, using videos for blackmail and harassment with his associates,” reads a post from YSRCP’s official handle.

“When four young men tried to expose him, they were abducted and tortured. Leveraging political connections with local MLA Gundu Shankar, Ramana also extorted malls and bars using threats. This shocking case highlights the coalition government’s failure to curb such miscreants, leaving public safety in jeopardy,” the YSRCP said.

