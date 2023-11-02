Cab driver shot at over love affair in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) A taxi driver was shot at in the Rahimabad area of the city by his friend allegedly because both were in love with the same girl, a police officer said on Thursday.

Since the bullet hit Vinay Dwivedi on the shoulder, doctors said he was out of danger.

Police arrived at the motive for the attack after checking Dwivedi's mobile phone and rounded up some suspects.

Additional DCP, West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Dwivedi and his friend Vikas Kumar were in love with a woman, and the latter was asking him to back off.

"When Dwivedi continued with the relationship, Kumar decided to kill him," said Sinha.

Kumar sought help from his friend Mahendra and the two shot Dwivedi in the forest area near Rahimabad railway station around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and fled.

Dwivedi called his friends who informed the police and rushed him to KGMU Trauma Centre, where his condition was reportedly stable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.