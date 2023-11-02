Cancer stricken UP man duped by friend, wife files complaint after his death

Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) A cancer-stricken man in Lucknow was allegedly duped by his friend in the guise of a cryptocurrency investment, promising lucrative returns.

The accused however, severed all ties with the family, even resorting to threats and intimidation.

Tragically, the victim succumbed to his illness, leaving his grieving family in despair.

The incident prompted the deceased person’s wife to file an official complaint.

An FIR was registered on the orders of JCP (Law and Order) Upendra Aggarwal at BBD Police station, invoking sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR identifies three individuals, Ashish Singh Sisodia, Ravindra Paswan, and Anjali Patel, as the primary suspects in the case.

Phool Kumari, a resident of BBD Bhaisora and the wife of the late Shivram Verma, alleges that Sisodia, a friend of her deceased husband, had been a frequent visitor to their home.

With her husband battling cancer, she had raised Rs 23 lakhs by selling their house to finance his treatment.

It was during this vulnerable period that Ashish Singh lured her into a cryptocurrency investment, promising staggering profits of Rs 9 crore within a year through the website SEZI Power.com.

“At his behest, he used my credentials to invest Rs 5,000 in July 2022, followed by Rs 25,000 in August 2022, and Rs 90,000 in September 2022 via phone-pay. He also extracted Rs 6 lakhs in cash from our account, citing that his company, Zee Power Technology, was the licensed entity for India’s cryptocurrency,” the FIR states.

Tragically, the situation took a turn for the worse following the death of Shivram Verma on October 10.

Phool Kumari reached out to Ashish, who not only stopped responding to her calls but also resorted to threats, hinting at implicating her family in a fabricated case.

The victim’s son disclosed that Ashish had a long-standing association with his father, dating back approximately 20 years when they used to supply medicines.

