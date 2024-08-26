Bypolls: BJP to seek ticket for Yogeshwar from Channapatna seat represented by Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (IANS) In a move that is likely to stir a controversy, the Karnataka BJP will seek a ticket for senior party leader CP Yogeshwara to contest from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in the bye-election.

The Channapatna seat was represented by Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy and he wants to field his son from there.

Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka stated on Monday, "We have met CP Yogeshwara and also spoken to Union Minister Kumaraswamy. We will seek a ticket for Yogeshwara from the high command. We will let you know about our New Delhi visit in this regard."

The development is likely to create controversy as Kumaraswamy wants to field his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the JD(S).

Sources said that Kumaraswamy is not willing to give away the seat held by the JD(S).

However, he is in a fix as the BJP had given away the Kolar MP seat, held by its candidate, to the JD(S) in the Lok Sabha election.

JD(S) candidate Mallesh Babu had emerged as the winner with the support of the BJP.

Now, Kumaraswamy is obliged to give in to the demand of the BJP to field its candidate from the Channapatna seat, sources stated.

Yogeshwara was defeated by Kumaraswamy in the 2024 Assembly election.

Kumaraswamy is yet to react to the latest development even as Yogeshwara had stated that he will not hesitate to contest as an Independent candidate if he is denied the ticket.

Yogeshwara had also met the BJP high command and vehemently vouched for his candidature.

Sources said that the high command will take a decision after consulting with Kumaraswamy in this regard.

When asked about the Congress party’s agitation against Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot for giving sanction for a probe against CM Siddaramaiah, he said, "We are discussing the matter with the JD(S) leaders and it is in the preliminary stage. The case in this regard is coming up before the court on August 29. The discussion will be held afterwards."

Replying to a question on the BJP's alleged attempt to purchase Congress MLAs in Karnataka, Ashoka stated, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government is stuck in a scam. In this background they are trying to divert the attention of the people. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is busy meeting the central leadership in New Delhi. They are in a panic mode about the survival of the Congress government. "We are not making any effort to bring down the government. I challenge the Congress leaders to reveal the names of BJP leaders who had approached them offering money."

“The government is mired in the MUDA and tribal welfare scams. There is no way out to save the government and the BJP is being targeted. Their own party leaders are all set to bring down the government,” Ashoka claimed.

Ashoka professed that the government was planning to increase the tax on liquor for the third time and hike bus and water fares too.

“The government has reached the brink of financial emergency without reserving funds for the guarantees. The Congress leaders are speaking lightly about voters who helped them to come to power. In this phase, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Dy CM DK Shivakumar are making all attempts to become the CM of Karnataka,” Ashoka claimed.

