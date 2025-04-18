Businessman shot at in Ranchi, accused on the run

Ranchi, April 18 (IANS) In yet another attack targeting businessmen in Jharkhand, a jeweller in Ranchi was shot and injured by criminals on Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident took place at Chatakpur market under Ratu police station limits, where two bike-borne persons entered the shop of Basant Kumar, owner of Akash Jewellers, and opened fire at him.

Hearing the gunshot, people from the area rushed to the shop. The assailants fled the scene on their bike. Although bystanders attempted to chase them, the duo managed to escape.

After rushing the injured jeweller to the hospital, residents informed the Ratu police. Station House Officer Ramnarayan reached the spot with a team and began an investigation. He said raids are underway to nab the accused.

Basant Kumar sustained a bullet injury on his shoulder and was admitted to City Hospital. Doctors have said his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

In his statement to the police, Basant Kumar said he was alone in his shop when two men on a motorcycle arrived. "One of them pointed a revolver at me and demanded that I open the safe. When I resisted, the attacker fired at me. I tried to duck, and the bullet struck the upper part of my shoulder," he told the police in the hospital where he is under treatment.

It remains unclear whether the attack was an attempted robbery or driven by personal enmity. Police have launched an investigation.

This is the third such incident in Ranchi in recent weeks. Around 20 days ago, Bhupal Sahu, a shoe shop owner near ‘Ravi Steel’ under Pandra Outpost, was killed inside his shop by assailants posing as customers. One of the accused in that case has since been arrested.

Earlier, BJP leader Anil Tiger was also shot dead by criminals at Kanke Chowk in Ranchi, triggering outrage among the public over poor law and order in the state.

