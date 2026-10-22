What Is Jio IPO? Check Price, Dates and Key Details

Jio IPO has become a major topic in the Indian stock market. Reliance Industries' digital services subsidiary, Jio Platforms Limited, has launched its initial public offering (IPO), allowing investors to apply for its shares.

An IPO is the process through which a company offers its shares to the public for the first time. People who buy the shares become shareholders in the company.

What Is the Jio Platforms IPO?

Jio Platforms is the company behind Reliance's digital services business, including its telecom business through Reliance Jio Infocomm.

The company is offering 27 crore new shares through its IPO. The issue is valued at approximately ₹30,213 crore, making it one of India's biggest public offerings. The money raised will mainly be used to repay or prepay borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

Jio IPO Price and Important Dates

Here are the key details of the Jio Platforms IPO:

IPO opening date: October 21, 2026

IPO closing date: October 23, 2026

Price band: ₹1,065 to ₹1,119 per share

Lot size: 12 shares

Minimum investment: ₹13,428 at the upper price band

Expected listing date: October 28, 2026

These details are based on the published IPO schedule and may be subject to official updates.

Why Is the Jio IPO Important?

The Jio IPO has attracted attention because of the company's large customer base and its position in India's digital and telecom markets.

The public issue also gives investors an opportunity to own shares in Jio Platforms directly, rather than investing only through Reliance Industries shares.

However, strong demand for an IPO does not guarantee that its share price will rise after listing. Investors should review the company's financial information, risks and valuation before making an investment decision.

How Can Investors Apply for the Jio IPO?

Eligible investors can apply through supported stockbroking platforms using their demat accounts. Applications generally require payment approval through the applicable banking or UPI process.

After the issue closes, the company finalises the share allotment. Investors who receive shares will have them credited to their demat accounts, while funds for unsuccessful applications are released according to the applicable process.

The Jio Platforms IPO is scheduled to close on October 23, with listing expected on October 28, 2026.