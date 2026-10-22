Jio IPO Creates Stock Market History With Record Investor Demand

Reliance Industries' digital services company, Jio Platforms, has created a new record in India's stock market with its initial public offering (IPO). According to the reports, the IPO attracted bids worth around ₹95,500 crore on the first day, making it the highest-value bid among Indian IPOs worth more than ₹15,000 crore.

The public issue, worth around ₹30,200 crore, was subscribed 3.1 times on October 21, the opening day. Investors bid for 62.3 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares offered.

Institutional Investors Show Strong Interest

Institutional investors led the demand for Jio Platforms shares. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 9.4 times, showing strong interest from large investors.

The IPO also received substantial interest from anchor investors before the public subscription opened. Their bids exceeded ₹2.5 lakh crore, according to reports.

Jio IPO Beats Hyundai Motor India's Record

Jio Platforms attracted more bids on its first day than Hyundai Motor India's IPO received during its three-day subscription period in October 2024. Hyundai's public issue had attracted bids worth around ₹66,000 crore.

However, Jio has not set the record for the highest overall demand for an Indian IPO. LG Electronics India's smaller public issue attracted bids worth around ₹6.2 lakh crore in 2025.

When Will the Jio IPO Close?

The Jio Platforms IPO opened on October 21 and will remain available for subscription until October 23, 2026. The company's shares are expected to be listed on October 28.

Investor demand over the remaining subscription period will determine the final subscription figures. The IPO has already attracted significant attention because of its size and strong institutional participation.